$55 million worth of fentanyl equal to 14 million lethal doses seized in Los Angeles

Three suspected fentanyl traffickers in Los Angeles were arrested and $55 million worth of fentanyl and other narcotics recovered during a recent operation, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

What we know:

The announcement was made by Bonta and LA County DA Nathan Hochman during a press conference Tuesday.

The long-term investigation was conducted by the California Department of Justice with the help of the Downey Police Department.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 20 kilograms of powder fentanyl, 5 kilograms of heroin, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of cocaine, two firearm suppressors, and narcotics packaging, according to officials.

On Jan. 22, Downey police officers located a total of more than 50 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 12 pounds of opium in a car and in a Downey apartment. The approximate street value of the seized fentanyl if sold by the gram would be between $453,000 to $1.3 million.

The attorney general said investigators also saw "indicia of a Mexican cartel."

The alleged traffickers are identified as Carlos Manuel Mariscal and siblings Priscilla Gomez and Gustavo Omar Gomez.

According to the DA's office, Priscilla Gomez of Torrance faces three counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one count sale/transportation/offer to sell a controlled substance.

Bonta said investigators had "reliable information" that led them to Priscilla Gomez, whom he described as a "courier" who was stopped by Downey police in a traffic stop.

"She acknowledged the possession of some drugs and also a K-9 was activated at the stop," the attorney general said.

Her brother, Gustavo Gomez of Huntington Park, faces two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance.

Mariscal, of Huntington Park, faces two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance; one count of possession of a silencer; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition prohibited by a prior conviction.

Big picture view:

Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death in accidental drug overdose cases in Los Angeles County.

The district attorney noted that the 50-pound seizure of fentanyl in one afternoon exceeded the total amount seized at the U.S.-Canada border in an entire year by seven pounds.

"This one seizure could have killed literally every resident in L.A. County by itself," Hochman said.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Rob Bonta stated, "Today’s announcement proves that the California Department of Justice is all-in when it comes to protecting California families from the dangers of fentanyl." Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the gravity of the crisis, saying, "We will be unrelenting in our pursuit to end this tragedy and bring justice to the countless families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl."

Downey Police Chief Scott Loughner added: "Fentanyl continues to claim lives across California and the United States; these drugs ravage the very foundation of our communities. Every time we take deadly drugs like fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of the Downey Police Department, the Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office."

"I want to personally thank my Major Narcotics Division — particularly Head Deputy District Attorney Juan Mejia and Deputy District Attorney Mark Inaba — for their diligence in this case. I also extend my gratitude to the California Department of Justice and the Downey Police Department for their unwavering partnership in getting dangerous individuals off our streets."

The backstory:

In response to the growing fentanyl epidemic, the California Department of Justice established the Fentanyl Enforcement Program in 2023.

The program operates teams in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Dublin, California, with the goal of identifying and dismantling fentanyl distribution organizations throughout the state.

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary hearing for Mariscal and Omar Gomez is set for March 20.

Priscilla Gomez is in federal custody

If convicted as charged, Mariscal faces 31 years, eight months in prison; Priscilla Gomez faces 28 years, eight months in prison; and Gustavo Gomez faces 24 years in prison.