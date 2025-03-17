Mother finds justice and seeks awareness after son’s fentanyl poisoning death

More than four years after losing her son to a fentanyl-laced pill, Kyara Mascolo is finally seeing justice served.

Mirela Todorova, the alleged leader of a Hollywood-based drug delivery operation, has been convicted on nine counts related to the 2020 death of Ray Mascolo, who died after receiving fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills at his Beverly Hills home.

For Kyara, the conviction is a significant milestone, but her fight is far from over. Now raising her four-year-old granddaughter, Elizabetta Mascolo, she remains committed to spreading awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

"I had never even heard of fentanyl," Kyara said. "And I’m sure he hadn’t either—he would never have taken that kind of chance with his daughter that he loved so much."

Ray Mascolo died when Elizabetta was just a few months old, but he remains a central part of her life. Pictures are displayed all around their home, and the family talks about him constantly.

Family videos show the 4 1/2 year old releasing balloons in his memory and kissing his picture at his gravesite.

Kyara worked closely with federal prosecutors and the DEA to ensure the case moved forward, even receiving a medal for her efforts. Todorova, who authorities say operated the drug ring from both California and Mexico—where she kept a pet jaguar named Princess—now faces 20 years to life in prison at her sentencing in September.

Kyara attended every court proceeding while also navigating the process of adopting her granddaughter. "I feel like Ray was working from heaven and making all the pieces come together so we could adopt her and become her mom and dad," she said.

Though the conviction offers a sense of justice, Kyara says her advocacy will continue. She plans to use her grief to push for greater awareness of the fentanyl crisis, hoping no other family endures the same tragedy.