3 possible drug overdoses reported at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

Three youths at Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Facility were hospitalized for evaluation following a possible drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Probation Department.

What we know:

The three minors were transported to an outside hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

After undergoing routine medical observation, two of the three were returned to the Downey facility.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Probation Department, in collaboration with local law enforcement, has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As a precaution, Los Padrinos has implemented modified programming, temporarily restricting youth movement within the facility. Visiting hours for the weekend of April 12 and 13, 2025, along with any tours involving outside visitors, have been canceled while the investigation is active.