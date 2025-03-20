Three kids believed to have ingested fentanyl laced pills at California daycare

The Brief Three kids appeared to have ingested the fentanyl-laced pills at a daycare in Victorville. At least one child tested positive for fentanyl. It's unclear where the pills came from.



An investigation is underway after three kids appeared to have ingested fentanyl-laced pills at a daycare in Victorville.

What we know:

On Tuesday, March 18, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Victorville Station responded to La Petite Academy on 14040 Bear Valley Road in Victorville after reports of unknown blue pills found in a classroom.

Officials say La Petite staff collected the pills and immediately notified law enforcement.

The department said the responding deputy recognized the blue pills with "M30" imprinted on them as possible counterfeit pills which may contain fentanyl.

La Petite staff reviewed surveillance video and identified at least three children who appeared to have ingested the pills.

The children, along with two staff members, were treated at local hospitals where at least one child tested positive for fentanyl.

What we don't know:

The exact ages of the three children are not known, nor are their current conditions.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, staff at the daycare are cooperating with law enforcement to help determine where the pills came from.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other potential victims is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-8400. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.