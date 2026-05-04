Britney Spears sentenced to 12 months probation following misdemeanor DUI in California

The Brief Britney Spears was arraigned Monday after being charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI involving a combination of drugs and alcohol. The 44-year-old was pulled over on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park on March 4, where California Highway Patrol officers reported she showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. She pleaded not guilty and was given a 12-month probabation.



Britney Spears pleaded guilty during her arraignment Monday after being charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.

What they're saying:

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nazarenko called driving under the influence "an extremely serious crime" with "catastrophic consequences" during a press conference after the arraignment.

Nazarenko explained Spears will undergo a 12-month probation period as well as a three-month treatment plan in alcohol rehabilitation.

"Ms. Spears will have a diminished expectation of privacy in her car as a result of this informal probationary grant," said Nazarenko, adding that "she cannot drive with any intoxicant in her body."

"We understand that one of the key components of the disposition this morning was to make sure that Ms. Spears continues to undergo her mental health and substance abuse treatment regime. We are wholly in support of her doing so."

He said this includes visiting with a psychiatrist at least twice a month and weekly visits and sessions with a psychologist.

The backstory:

Late last week, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed the formal charge against Spears, citing the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

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Officials said the incident took place on Wednesday, March 4, when the 44-year-old pop star was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers on the 101 Freeway in the Newbury Park area.

CHP investigators said Spears displayed signs of impairment and failed a series of field sobriety tests at the scene.

Spears was then booked into a Ventura County jail and released on bail the following day.

Her legal team and representatives have described the incident as "completely inexcusable" and confirmed that the singer voluntarily checked into a substance abuse treatment facility about one month after the arrest.

What we don't know:

The specific nature and quantity of the drugs or alcohol involved were not disclosed in the criminal complaint.

It's unclear which specific substance triggered the "combined influence" charge, as the results of the chemical toxicology tests remain part of the non-public investigative file.

California law allows her attorney to appear on her behalf because the charge is a misdemeanor.