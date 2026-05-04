Suspect allegedly armed with box cutter at South LA shopping center arrested: LAPD
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LOS ANGELES - A suspect allegedly armed with a box cutter was taken into custody following a standoff with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South LA on Monday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 5800 block of South Vermont Avenue. During the standoff, the shopping center was evacuated and Augustus F Hawkins High School was placed on lockdown.
LAPD officials said the suspect was taken into custody just before 9 a.m.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.