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Suspect allegedly armed with box cutter at South LA shopping center arrested: LAPD

By
Updated  May 4, 2026 9:34am PDT
South Los Angeles
FOX 11
article

The Brief

    • The LAPD was in a standoff with an alleged armed suspect at a shopping center.
    • The incident happened in the 5800 block of South Vermont Avenue.
    • Officers evacuated the shopping center and placed nearby August F Hawkins High School on lockdown.
    • The suspect was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. 

LOS ANGELES - A suspect allegedly armed with a box cutter was taken into custody following a standoff with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South LA on Monday morning. 

What we know:

The incident happened in the 5800 block of South Vermont Avenue.  During the standoff, the shopping center was evacuated and Augustus F Hawkins High School was placed on lockdown.

LAPD officials said the suspect was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

South Los AngelesCrime and Public Safety