Redondo Beach Pier reopens after police activity

The Brief Police shut down Redondo Beach Pier for about four hours Sunday after responding to a reported hostage situation with possible explosives, prompting a large-scale search. Authorities, assisted by the FBI, found no active threat after an extensive investigation and reopened the pier early that afternoon. The temporary closure delayed the nearby BeachLife Festival, which was later cleared to open and proceed as scheduled.



Police in Redondo Beach shut down the city's iconic pier for about four hours Sunday after receiving an unspecified threat, briefly delaying the opening of a nearby music festival.

The Redondo Beach Police Department responded about 9:35 a.m. Sunday to a "reported hostage situation involving possible explosives in the area of the Redondo Beach Pier," said police Lt. Mark Valdivia.

"Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter around the pier and directed residents and visitors in the affected area to shelter in place and avoid the area while officers conducted a systematic search," Valdiva said. "After an extensive search, officers determined there was no active threat to the pier, nearby residents or the surrounding community."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to assist Redondo Beach police with the investigation, he said.

The pier was reopened about 1:35 p.m., Valdiva said.

City Councilman Brad Waller wrote the following post on the BeachLife Festival's Facebook page about 1 p.m.: "There was no threat made to BeachLife, but out of an abundance of caution, they want to ensure that the area is safe before thousands of people enter."

Waller added: "The pier area and BeachLife space were searched, and nothing was found. BeachLife should be ready to open and proceed. The pier will remain closed for a bit longer."

About 1:45 p.m., festival officials posted that they had been given the go-ahead to open doors. Sunday is the conclusion of the three-day festival, with Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket and James Taylor among those scheduled to perform at the Seaside Lagoon, a short distance north of the pier.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-379-2477, ext. 3507.