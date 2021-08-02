California records more than 33,000 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend

article

The California Department of Public Health Monday released its latest COVID-19 case numbers that reveal an alarming trend from over the weekend. According to the department, there were 33,406 reported new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Sunday.

With the latest case numbers, California has recorded 3,873,771 COVID-19 cases and 64,085 deaths related to the virus.

With the surging delta variant, health officials noted most of those who have been recently diagnosed are unvaccinated.

On the week of July 14-20, unvaccinated Californians made for 20.7 cases compared to the 3.5 cases per 100,000 for vaccinated residents. Overall, state health officials say the case rates among the unvaccinated are 600% higher.

Los Angeles County health officials have ramped up efforts to reach the unvaccinated in undeserved communities by hosting pop-up vaccine clinics.

Now, the statewide 7-day positive rate is 6.7%.

LA implemented an indoor mask mandate and on Monday, parts of Northern California followed suit.

Since the start of the pandemic, 74,176,215 COVID-19 tests have been taken in California and as of Aug. 2, a reported 44,102,921 vaccine doses have been administered.

The food and hospitality industries were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. In an effort to keep its employees and patrons safe, some restaurants and bars in the Los Angeles area are requiring customers to show proof of being fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

The latest numbers also come as students and educators in San Bernardino headed back to school full-time for in-person learning, with many school districts across the Southland heading back in the coming weeks.

