Health officials ramp up efforts to reach the unvaccinated in LA's underserved communities

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Los Angeles County, there is a renewed effort to get residents vaccinated in underserved communities.

Starting Tuesday, Providence health care workers will host a 3-day clinic at the Wilmington Wellness and Activity Center on Hawaiian Avenue. In that particular Los Angeles neighborhood, nearly half the population is of Hispanic or Latino origin.

RELATED: Interactive Map of Coronavirus Cases

"I just want to encourage folks to come on out and get themselves vaccinated if you haven’t done so yet," said Rafael Garcia with Providence Community Health. "We just really want to encourage folks who are teetering on the fence whether to get vaccinated or not. With the Delta variant and the sudden spike, most of the hospitalizations are from folks who have not gotten vaccinated."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

LA County health officials are working to reach the 4 million eligible residents who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the unvaccinated are Black and Latino residents who have the lowest vaccination rates in the county.

RELATED:

Local health officials say around 40% of Black and Latino Angelenos have been fully vaccinated, compared to the estimated 70% of white and Asian residents who have received the vaccine.

In an effort to reach more neighborhoods, the county will use its public libraries to offer the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 12 and older. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 are required to have a parent or guardian with them.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be offered at the Woodcrest Library starting Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is required and residents do not have to have health insurance.

Other upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are listed below:

Wednesday, July 28

View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library

3854 W 54th St, Los Angeles, CA 90043

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Topanga Library

122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290

1 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Whitter Library

11543 Colima Rd, Whitter, CA, 90604

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Los Nietos Library

8511 Duchess Dr, Whitter, CA 90606

12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

El Camino Real Library

4264 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Paramount Library

16254 Colorado Ave, Paramount, CA 90723

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bell Gardens Library

7110 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunkist Library

840 Puente Ave, La Puente, CA 91746

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.



Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.