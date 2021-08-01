LIST: Several LA area bars, restaurants requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
LOS ANGELES - As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Southern California and much of the nation, several bars and restaurants are now requiring patrons show proof of their vaccinations or provide a negative COVID test.
One Italian restaurant in LA is taking a unique approach. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele isn’t requiring vaccination proof but they are making customers show a negative COVID test or take a rapid test at the restaurant.
The owner even created an outdoor lounge area for customers where test results will be required.
The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges, which includes Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County reinstated its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, on July 17.
RELATED: New CDC mask guidelines: Vaccinated should mask indoors, as should K-12 schools
Below is a list of some Los Angeles area restaurants and bars that are requiring proof of vaccination.
The Short Stop – 1455 Sunset Blvd #3457, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Footsie's -- 2640 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Gold Diggers Bar -- 5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Bar Henry – 1228 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Lash – 117 Winston St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Blind Barber -- 5715 N Figueroa St, Highland Park, CA 90042
Blind Barber -- 10797 Washington Blvd, Culver City, 90232
Melody Lounge -- 939 N Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Tee Gee -- 3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Little Joy – 1477 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Risky Business – 10437 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Permanent Records -- 1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Mandrake Bar -- 2692 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Bar Sinister -- 1652 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gold Line -- 5607 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Bar Franca -- 438 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Akbar -- 4356 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Precinct Bar -- 357 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tramp Stamp Granny's -- 1638 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cha Cha Lounge -- 2375 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
The Abbey – 692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069