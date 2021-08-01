LIST: Several LA area bars, restaurants requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Southern California and much of the nation, several bars and restaurants are now requiring patrons show proof of their vaccinations or provide a negative COVID test.

One Italian restaurant in LA is taking a unique approach. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele isn’t requiring vaccination proof but they are making customers show a negative COVID test or take a rapid test at the restaurant.

The owner even created an outdoor lounge area for customers where test results will be required.

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges, which includes Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County reinstated its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, on July 17.

Below is a list of some Los Angeles area restaurants and bars that are requiring proof of vaccination.

The Short Stop – 1455 Sunset Blvd #3457, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Footsie's -- 2640 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Gold Diggers Bar -- 5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Bar Henry – 1228 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

The Lash – 117 Winston St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Blind Barber -- 5715 N Figueroa St, Highland Park, CA 90042

Blind Barber -- 10797 Washington Blvd, Culver City, 90232

Melody Lounge -- 939 N Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Club Tee Gee -- 3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Little Joy – 1477 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Risky Business – 10437 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Permanent Records -- 1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Mandrake Bar -- 2692 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Bar Sinister -- 1652 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Gold Line -- 5607 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Bar Franca -- 438 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Akbar -- 4356 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Precinct Bar -- 357 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Tramp Stamp Granny's -- 1638 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Cha Cha Lounge -- 2375 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

The Abbey – 692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

