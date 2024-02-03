Expand / Collapse search

Ventura County issued evacuation orders ahead of severe California rain

By
Published 
Updated 12:02PM
Ventura County
FOX 11
article

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: A street flooded after a heavy rain on December 21, 2023 in Oxnard, California. Southern California saw heavy rain storms that caused flooding and led to evacuations in Ventura County. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Image

Expand

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued several evacuation orders, warnings and advisories to Ventura County residents ahead of the severe rain in California this week.

According to officials, the rainstorm is expected to saturate the hillsides above the Community of La Conchita. Over the last 14 days, La Conchita received nearly four inches of rain with a potential to receive an additional three to five inches over the next five days.

Officials worry that these conditions could result in landslides or debris flows.

The Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will open an emergency evacuation shelter in the Ventura College gym at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. Officials urge individuals who require temporary shelter to visit this Telegraphy Rd location for assistance.

SUGGESTED:

Officials asked residents to stay vigilant to changing weather conditions, and say that if residents are asked to evacuate, that they should follow the recommendations provided.

For the latest information on evacuations, including detailed maps, please visit VCEmergency.com.