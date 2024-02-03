Ventura County issued evacuation orders ahead of severe California rain

article

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued several evacuation orders, warnings and advisories to Ventura County residents ahead of the severe rain in California this week.

According to officials, the rainstorm is expected to saturate the hillsides above the Community of La Conchita. Over the last 14 days, La Conchita received nearly four inches of rain with a potential to receive an additional three to five inches over the next five days.

Officials worry that these conditions could result in landslides or debris flows.

The Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will open an emergency evacuation shelter in the Ventura College gym at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. Officials urge individuals who require temporary shelter to visit this Telegraphy Rd location for assistance.

Officials asked residents to stay vigilant to changing weather conditions, and say that if residents are asked to evacuate, that they should follow the recommendations provided.

For the latest information on evacuations, including detailed maps, please visit VCEmergency.com.