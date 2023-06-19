Nearly half of 10 most expensive US metro areas for renters are in California

It may not be much of a surprise to you that nearly half of the top ten most expensive metro areas in the U.S. are in California, according to a new report.

Lawn Love ranked 2023's most expensive metro areas for renters, comparing more than 170 based on average rent prices, year-over-year rent charges, and the share of renters spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities.

The report found all the top 10 most expensive metro areas in the U.S. are located along the coast.

Here are the most expensive metro areas in California for renters:

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura (#3 overall)

San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad (#4 overall)

Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim (#6 overall)

Napa (#7 overall)

The New York City tri-state area, which includes Newark and Jersey City, N.J., took the overall top spot as most expensive metro area in the U.S., followed by Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Florida.

Data from Zillow shows rents grew in the U.S. in the month of May by 4.8% to about $2,048 a month on average nationally.