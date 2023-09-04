California's latest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores
LOS ANGELES - California's latest round of new millionaires won a combined $4 million in prizes, lottery officials announced.
All three purchased some lucky scratcher tickets instead of playing draw games.
In Los Angeles, Varoujan Minasian scored $1 million playing Xtreme Multiplier. That lucky scratchers ticket came from Fry's Hollywood Shell.
Martin Canas won big in Bell Gardens after purchasing a $1 million Xtreme Multiplier scratcher at Town House Liquor Store.
Up north in Alameda County, Miguel Palominos Contreras won a whopping $2 million playing Instant Prize Crossword. His ticket was purchased at Moa's Service Center, a Chevron station, in Hayward.
The store that sold the $2 million prize will receive a $10,000 bonus while both stores that sold $1 million tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses each.
Congrats to all the lucky winners!