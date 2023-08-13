3 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $10K each sold in Southern California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, three people who purchased tickets in Los Angeles and Orange counties came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, three tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $10,696 each!

Garden Grove : Sam's Smoke Shop, 8972 Chapman Ave. #A

Glendale : Mobil, 1028 S. Brand Blvd.

Granada Hills: Cheers Liquor, 16205 Devonshire St. #H

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $9 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 13, 16, 42, 44 and the Mega number was 3.



