FBI’s Ten Most Wanted: Reward raised to $1M in San Fernando Valley murder case

On Tuesday, local and federal officials announced they have raised the reward for information about Omar Alexander Cardenas.

Officials said Cardenas, who has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, was allegedly involved in a 2019 murder in the San Fernando Valley.

The backstory:

Cardenas is suspected of firing several shots from a semiautomatic handgun toward a barbershop, striking 46-year-old Jabari Dumas in the head on Aug. 15, 2019. Dumas was standing outside the barbershop and died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at Hair Icon Barber Shop, located in a shopping center in Sylmar.

"He is not only a risk to the public, but he may also have information related to other violent crimes," FBI Special Agent Michael Alker previously said of the suspect.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell added that Cardenas has known gang affiliations.

Dig deeper:

McDonnell said a search warrant was served at Cardenas’ home. During the search, investigators recovered a vehicle believed to have been used in the crime, along with evidence linked to the killing.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of murder and assault with a firearm.

"A warrant for Cardenas’ arrest remains active with full extradition," McDonnell said.

What you can do:

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Cardenas’ arrest.

"We believe that someone knows Omar Cardenas’ whereabouts, and we’re urging anyone with information to please come forward," McDonnell said. "Our mission is clear: to locate and apprehend Cardenas and bring justice for the Dumas family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324. There is also the option to submit tips online.

"Cardenas is the 528th fugitive to be added to the Ten Most Wanted list, and he should be considered armed and dangerous," said Akil Davis, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. "A reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest is available."