Family of 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaletta to sue LAUSD after fatal bullying incident

The family of a 12-year-old girl who died following a campus confrontation at Reseda Charter High School plans to file a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, alleging a failure to protect her from repeated bullying.

The backstory:

According to the family, Khimberly Zavaletta intervened to defend her sister from a group of students on February 17.

During the altercation, the family alleges Zavaletta was struck in the head with a metal water bottle.

She was subsequently transported to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, where she underwent brain surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma before passing away shortly after.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of Zavaletta's death remains unconfirmed.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner stated that a determination has not yet been made.

The medical examiner has requested additional tests, and the official cause of death is currently listed as deferred.

What they're saying:

At a vigil held last month, Zavaletta's uncle shared the family's grief.

"If there's a cautionary tale here is that this should not happen to anybody's kid. It's the fear of every parent and every uncle and every brother and every every loved one to lose someone. But especially when it's somebody so young that did nothing wrong to anybody," he said.

In response to previous inquiries, the LAUSD stated, "The safety and well-being of our students is taken very seriously. We are cooperating with law enforcement in connection with this incident."

The district has not yet commented specifically on the new lawsuit.

What's next:

Attorneys for the Zavaletta family are scheduled to officially announce the lawsuit against the school district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the community awaits the results of the medical examiner's additional testing to determine if the head injury was the definitive cause of death.