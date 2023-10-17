California Jack in the Box employee stabbed by suspected homeless man

Los Angeles officials said a Jack in the Box employee was wounded after they were stabbed by a suspected homeless person during their break overnight.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the stabbing occurred around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at the fast-food restaurant located in the 6800 block of De Soto Avenue in the San Fernando Valley.

The stabbing victim was reportedly taking a break with a fellow employee outside the eatery when the workers allegedly refused to allow the suspect inside. That’s when investigators said the suspect took out a knife, stabbed one of the workers, and left the scene.

The victim continues to recover at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Those with information about the stabbing are asked to contact the LAPD.