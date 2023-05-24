This California home was just named among Vrbo's Vacation Homes of the Year

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Oasis Estate, Palm Springs / Photo courtesy Vrbo

Only one California home ranked among 11 in the entire country named among Vrbo's top vacation homes of the year for 2023.

The 7,000-sq-ft home is dubbed "The Oasis Estate," in the heart of sunny Palm Springs, about two hours from Los Angeles. It was selected based on ratings and reviews, guest experiences, and amenities.

The "expansive desert escape" is described by Vrbo as the "perfect weekend getaway spot that guests may never want to leave."

Boasting 9 bedrooms (sleeps 16) and 9 bathrooms, it is located about five minutes from downtown. The property comes with an outdoor space complete with an oversized pool and hot tub, 45-foot putting green, and a sunset-viewing pavilion and spa. There's an 18-person dining pavilion, dry sauna, steam room, submerged fire pit, outdoor covered lounge, lighted game patio complete with cornhole, giant Jenga, and more games, as well as an outdoor pool table and ping pong table.

You can even "glamp" in the vintage trailer located on the property for "an extra-unique experience."

The entire property is sustainable, complete with solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, smart Nest thermostats, and more.

The Oasis Estate is available for around $3,152 avg/night, with a 4-night minimum stay required.

To learn more about the property, tap or click here.




