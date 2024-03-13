Sherman Oaks landslide: At least one home destroyed, several others damaged

At least four homes were damaged following a landslide in Sherman Oaks Wednesday.

According to officials, firefighters responded to reports fo a large tree and wires down in the backyard of a home on Ventura Canyon, just south of Ventura Boulevard, around 2:51 a.m.

At the scene, authorities discovered a large portion of a hillside had slid down toward several homes.

The homes impacted were evacuated, officials said.

The single home that collapsed has been red-tagged by the Department of Building and Safety, which is assessing the structures and hillsides. That home was reportedly under construction and no one was inside. At this time the home appears to be a total loss.

Sources told FOX 11 this is most likely the result of the heavy rains and storm damage that battered the region several weeks ago. Sources added that sometimes it can take up to a month for that saturated land to just give way.

No injuries have been reported so far.