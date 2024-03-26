SoCal weather: Easter weekend expected to be cold, wet as storm moves in

Pack your umbrellas, Easter weekend is expected to be wet and cold.

Another storm system will move into Southern California, bringing heavy rain to some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rainfall is expected from Friday night through Saturday night. Forecasters predict one to three inches of rain across the coast and valleys and up to three to six inches along south-facing slopes.

Clouds will roll in Friday, with rain starting in the afternoon and evening.

Snow is also expected in the mountain communities, with several feet of snow accumulating over 7,000 elevation and one to two feet of snow over 6,000 elevation.

"This could be an efficient rain producer, as (models) show an atmospheric river pointing straight into Southern California Saturday into Sunday," the NWS said in a statement.

"The timing and intensity of the precipitation remain in flux, but ... regardless of the exact track, cooler temperatures, gusty onshore winds and widespread precipitation continue to appear likely for the weekend."

With heavy rain comes the potential chance of flooding, mudslides and power outages, especially for communities in the foothills.

Lighter showers are predicted for Easter Sunday. However, moderate to heavy rain is still possible through Monday.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Saturday's highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.