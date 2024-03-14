Hurricane-force Santa Ana winds threaten Southern California

California is returning to a dry, warmer break in the weather, but that comes with a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event that could lead to damaging winds gusting 70-100 mph in areas.

The National Weather Service has much of the state in a checkerboard of Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings. They go into effect Wednesday evening and will last through Friday morning.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees," the NWS said in its High Wind Warning. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The strongest winds will occur from before sunrise on Thursday into Thursday morning."

The NWS also warned that people should be aware of blowing debris or fallen trees and branches.

"When driving, reduce your speed and be extremely cautious," the NWS continued. "If you encounter fallen electrical wires, do not exit your vehicle."

The hardest hit areas are forecast to be across the Inland Empire, San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains and the valleys and passes through coastal mountains.

"Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected," the NWS office in San Diego posted. "Isolated gusts to 90 mph for inland Orange County below the coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains and near and below the Cajon Pass."

The FOX Model showed widespread areas of 50-60 mph gusts across much of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Wind-prone passes and canyons show up to Category 2-hurricane-force gusts are possible.

A wind advisory was already in effect Wednesday in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, along with a portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 40 mph were anticipated. A more serious high wind warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

High wind warnings will also be in effect Thursday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast and San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 75 mph are possible, forecasters said.

Wind advisories will be in effect Thursday in the eastern San Fernando Valley -- where gusts could reach 50 mph -- and the San Gabriel Valley, where winds up to 45 mph are anticipated.

The Los Angeles NWS office expects temperatures to warm across the coast and valleys by 3-6 degrees, along with the warm, dry winds. Add that to the sunshine, and temperatures will feel much warmer.

Winds are expected to weaken Friday, but it'll continue to be breezy into Saturday.

Warmer conditions are expected Sunday and Monday, with temperatures reaching into the 70s in many areas, and possibly into the 80s in some locations.

City News Service and FOX Weather contributed to this report.

