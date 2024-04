Here's every California county's median household income

Living in California is expensive - as you probably already know.

So where do you fall when it comes to the median income in your county?

Each year, the California Department of Housing and Community Development publishes an updated list of state income limits for each of California's 58 counties.

The income limits reflected in the data are broken down into six categories - acutely low, extremely low, very low, low, and moderate.

Three out of the top five cities with the highest income thresholds for the middle class are located in the Bay Area. These middle income residents need to make at least $81,623 in San Francisco, $84,673 in San Jose and $104,499 in Fremont. By comparison, Seattle residents similarly need to make at least $74,223.

Take this into consideration - households that earn up to $311,936 per year in Fremont,are still technically considered middle class.

These are the median income limits for a family of four in every category of every California county:

Alameda County

Acutely low: $22,200

Extremely low: $44,350

Very low income: $73,950

Low income: $112,150

Median income: $147,900

Moderate income: $177,500

Alpine County

Acutely low: $17,200

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $48,050

Low income: $76,900

Median income: $114,600

Moderate income: $137,500

Amador County

Acutely low: $15,200

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $45,850

Low income: $73,350

Median income: $101,200

Moderate income: $121,450

Butte County

Acutely low: $13,750

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $91,600

Moderate income: $109,900

Calaveras County

Acutely low: $14,450

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $47,650

Low income: $76,250

Median income: $96,200

Moderate income: $115,450

Colusa County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $147,900

Moderate income: $177,500

Contra Costa County

Acutely low: $22,200

Extremely low: $44,350

Very low income: $73,950

Low income: $112,150

Median income: $147,900

Moderate income: $177,500

Del Norte County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

El Dorado County

Acutely low: $17,100

Extremely low: $32,150

Very low income: $53,600

Low income: $85,750

Median income: $113,900

Moderate income: $136,700

Fresno County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Glenn County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Humboldt County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Imperial County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Inyo County

Acutely low: $12,800

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $42,700

Low income: $68,300

Median income: $85,400

Moderate income: $102,500

Kern County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Kings County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,500

Lake County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Lassen County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,900

Low income: $67,050

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Los Angeles County

Acutely low: $14,750

Extremely low: $37,850

Very low income: $63,050

Low income: $100,900

Median income: $98,200

Moderate income: $117,850

Madera County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Marin County

Acutely low: $26,250

Extremely low: $55,900

Very low income: $93,200

Low income: $149,100

Median income: $175,000

Moderate income: $210,000

Mariposa County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Mendocino County

Acutely low: $13,450

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $42,500

Low income: $68,000

Median income: $89,700

Moderate income: $107,650

Merced County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Modoc County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Mono County

Acutely low: $14,350

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $42,500

Low income: $68,000

Median income: $95,800

Moderate income: $114,950

Monterey County

Acutely low: $15,050

Extremely low: $36,100

Very low income: $60,200

Low income: $96,350

Median income: $100,40I0

Moderate income: $120,500

Napa County

Acutely low: $19,450

Extremely low: $40,050

Very low income: $66,750

Low income: $106,700

Median income: $129,600

Moderate income: $155,500

Nevada County

Acutely low: $16,900

Extremely low: $31,250

Very low income: $52,100

Low income: $83,350

Median income: $112,500

Moderate income: $135,000

Orange County

Acutely low: $19,150

Extremely low: $43,050

Very low income: $71,750

Low income: $114,800

Median income: $127,800

Moderate income: $153,350

Placer County

Acutely low: $17,100

Extremely low: $32,150

Very low income: $53,600

Low income: $85,750

Median income: $113,900

Moderate income: $136,700

Plumas County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,900

Low income: $67,050

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,150

Riverside County

Acutely low: $14,200

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $46,660

Low income: $74,550

Median income: $94,500

Moderate income: $113,400

Sacramento County

Acutely low: $17,100

Extremely low: $32,150

Very low income: $53,600

Low income: $85,750

Median income: $113,900

Moderate income: $136,700

San Benito County

Acutely low: $21,050

Extremely low: $33,400

Very low income: $55,650

Low income: $89,050

Median income: $140,200

Moderate income: $168,250

San Bernardino County

Acutely low: $14,200

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $46,600

Low income: $74,550

Median income: $94,500

Moderate income: $113,400

San Diego County

Acutely low: $17,500

Extremely low: $41,350

Very low income: $68,900

Low income: $110,250

Median income: $116,800

Moderate income:$140,150

San Francisco County

Acutely low: $26,250

Extremely low: $55,900

Very low income: $93,200

Low income: $149,100

Median income: $175,000

Moderate income: $210,000

San Joaquin County

Acutely low: $15,050

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $43,850

Low income: $70,100

Median income: $100,300

Moderate income: $120,350

San Luis Obispo County

Acutely low: $16,950

Extremely low: $34,750

Very low income: $57,900

Low income: $92,650

Median income: $113,100

Moderate income: $135,700

San Mateo County

Acutely low: $26,250

Extremely low: $55,900

Very low income: $93,200

Low income: $149,100

Median income: $175,000

Moderate income: $210,000

Santa Barbara County

Acutely low: $16,100

Extremely low: $44,350

Very low income: $73,950

Low income: $118,500

Median income: $107,300

Moderate income: $128,750

Santa Clara County

Acutely low: $27,200

Extremely low: $53,500

Very low income: $89,200

Low income: $137,100

Median income: $181,300

Moderate income: $217,550

Santa Cruz County

Acutely low: $19,900

Extremely low: $49,400

Very low income: $82,350

Low income: $132,100

Median income: $132,800

Moderate income: $159,350

Shasta County

Acutely low: $13,450

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $42,000

Low income: $67,200

Median income: $89,800

Moderate income: $107,750

Sierra County

Acutely low: $13,500

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $45,000

Low income: $72,000

Median income: $90,000

Moderate income: $108,000

Siskiyou County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Solano County

Acutely low: $16,900

Extremely low: $34,300

Very low income: $57,200

Low income: $91,500

Median income: $112,600

Moderate income: $135,100

Sonoma County

Acutely low: $192,000

Extremely low: $37,750

Very low income: $62,900

Low income: $100,650

Median income: $128,100

Moderate income: $153,700

Stanislaus County

Acutely low: $13,900

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $42,200

Low income: $67,500

Median income: $92,600

Moderate income: $111,100

Sutter County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Tehama County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Trinity County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Tulare County

Acutely low: $12,550

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $41,250

Low income: $65,950

Median income: $83,800

Moderate income: $100,550

Tuolumne County

Acutely low: $14,650

Extremely low: $30,000

Very low income: $44,050

Low income: $70,450

Median income: $97,700

Moderate income: $117,250

Ventura County

Acutely low: $18,550

Extremely low: $39,850

Very low income: $66,400

Low income: $106,250

Median income: $123,500

Moderate income: $148,200

Yolo County

Acutely low: $17,100

Extremely low: $31,450

Very low income: $52,450

Low income: $83,900

Median income: $114,000

Moderate income: $136,800

Yuba County