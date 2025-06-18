These California cities ranked worst-run in America: report

The Brief California is home to some of the worst-run cities in country, according to a new WalletHub report. San Francisco ranked dead last as worst-run city in America. Provo, Utah meanwhile ranked as the best-run city in the U.S.



Several California cities are apparently some of the worst-run in the country, according to a new report.

California's worst-run cities

What we know:

San Francisco ranked dead last (#148 out of #148) at the bottom of the report as worst-run city in America, according to personal finance company WalletHub.

Oakland, also in the Bay Area, followed closely behind (#146) after Detroit (#147). New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore rounded out the bottom five.

"We can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of the services residents receive against the city’s total budget," WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann wrote to explain the study.

Huntington Beach was the only city in the Golden State that made it in the top half of the list, landing at No. 34. The city also ranked top on the list for the "quality of city services" metric.

Here are the California cities that made the list and where they ranked:

Best-run city

What we know:

Meanwhile, the best-run city is Provo, Utah, according to WalletHub. The report cited economic growth that is "hard to ignore," low crime and unemployment, and clean roads.

"Provo, UT, is the best-run city, and the reasons for that are that the city is experiencing business growth of around 5.2%, alongside a high school graduation rate of nearly 91%, a combination that signals a strong foundation for the future."

Local perspective:

The study also contained the following key findings:

Worst city for long-term debt outstanding per capita: San Francisco (#146)

Worst city for high school graduation rate: San Francisco (#148)

Best cities for high school graduation rate: Huntington Beach, Anaheim, and Santa Ana (all tied #4)

Best cities for infant mortality rate: San Francisco (#1), San Jose (#3)

Worst city with the highest violent crime rate: Oakland (3142)

Worst city with the lowest unemployment rate: Stockton (#144)

Best city with highest median annual household income: Fremont (#1)

Best cities with lowest % of population in poverty: Fremont (#1), Huntington Beach (#4), and San Jose (#5)

Worst cities with the lowest quality of roads: Oakland and San Francisco (tied #126), San Jose (#128), Anaheim, Long Beach, and Los Angeles (tied #129)

Worst cities with the most air pollution: Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana (tied #143), Riverside (#148)

Big picture view:

The study took the 148 most populated cities in America and evaluating them across six key metrics including financial stability, education, health, and safety.

The average of all categories was calculated as "quality of city services" and divided by a city's "total budget per capita" to decide the overall rankings.