2 California cities named among best places to raise a family, study shows

The Brief A new study by WalletHub ranks the best U.S. cities for raising a family in 2025. Fremont, California, tops the list due to strong economic factors, high-quality education, and health metrics. The ranking considers 45 metrics across categories like affordability, health and safety, and family fun.



Two California cities were recently named among the best U.S. cities for raising a family in 2025, according to a new study from WalletHub.

What we know:

Fremont, California, took the #1 spot for another year. According to the study, Fremont ranked first due to its strong economic indicators, including a high median family income of nearly $130,000 after adjusting for the cost of living.

The city also has the third-lowest share of families living in poverty and receiving food stamps. Nearly 50% of families in Fremont have children under 18, one of the highest rates nationally, according to data.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: These California cities ranked as best places in the U.S. to raise a family in 2024

Fremont also stands out in education, with 58.3% of its public schools rated at least a 7 out of 10, and a high number of summer camp opportunities per capita.

In terms of health, only 1.6% of children in Fremont lack health insurance, the fifth-lowest percentage in the country, and only 1.1% of the population lacks access to healthy food. The city also boasts the fifth-most parkland acres per capita, promoting outdoor activities.

Irvine, California placed fourth on the list.

The top five cities to raise a family in 2025 are:

Fremont, CA Overland Park, KS Plano, TX Irvine, CA South Burlington, VT

Here's how other California cities ranked among the top 100:

San Diego (#10)

Huntington Beach (#11)

San Jose (#13)

San Francisco (#21)

Santa Rosa (#30)

Santa Clarita (#32)

Rancho Cucamonga (#40)

Sacramento (#41)

Chula Vista (#47)

Garden Grove (#48)

Oceanside (#59)

Los Angeles (#76)

Modesto (#78)

Glendale (#84)

Long Beach (#91)

To get these results, WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated, based on 45 key metrics essential for family dynamics. The measures were analyzed against five key factors - Family Fun, Health & Safety, Education & Child Care, Affordability, and Socio-economics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a higher score indicating more favorable conditions for family life.

SUGGESTED: People are moving out of these California cities the most, study says

Why you should care:

Families frequently relocate for various reasons, including job opportunities, wealth accumulation, or instability such as job loss or foreclosure.

With the current period of significant inflation, many families are looking for places with a relatively lower cost of living while still offering a good quality of life.

To see the full list, tap or click here.