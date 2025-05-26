People are moving out of these California cities the most, study says

The Brief California continues to see a high number of residents moving out, with Los Angeles and the Bay Area leading the exodus for the fourth straight year. Rising living costs, particularly housing prices and high taxes, are major factors driving people away from the state. Concerns about natural disasters, such as recent large wildfires, are also contributing to residents' decision to leave California.



California continues to experience a significant outmigration of residents, with seven of its cities appearing in PODS' annual moving trends report.

This trend is largely driven by the state's high cost of living, including expensive housing and high taxes, alongside concerns about economic challenges and natural disasters.

By the numbers:

California continues to lead the country in outbound moves, with its cost of living nearly 50% above the national average, according to data. Average rent prices were obtained from RentCafe, and average home values were obtained from Zillow.

Reports from California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office indicate that housing prices are nearly double the national average, with typical mortgage payments around $5,500 per month.

This stands in stark contrast to the state’s median household income of $96,334 annually, or $8,027 per month before taxes.

SUGGESTED: California's highest median home sale prices are in these 6 cities

Of the top 20 cities for move-outs, California accounts for seven.

Los Angeles and Northern California hold the first and second spots, respectively, for the fourth consecutive year.

San Diego has also seen a jump, moving from 8th to 5th this year.

Stockton-Modesto, Fresno, and Bakersfield also appear on the list.

Currently, all PODS service areas in California, with the exception of Sacramento, are experiencing more people moving out than in.

SUGGESTED: Here’s where Gen Zers are buying homes – and it’s not in LA or NYC

Why you should care:

The ongoing exodus from California highlights significant challenges facing residents, particularly concerning financial strain.

The high cost of living, exacerbated by housing prices and taxes, impacts the ability of many to afford to live comfortably in the state.

Furthermore, a June 2024 Public Policy of California poll revealed that residents are deeply concerned about state budgeting, housing affordability, homelessness, and broader economic challenges.

SUGGESTED: Nearly half of all home sellers offered concessions, 1st-quarter data shows

Recent natural disasters also add to these concerns.

Two massive fires in January 2025 burned for 24 days, destroying approximately 40,000 acres, displacing over 100,000 residents, and causing nearly 30 fatalities.

These factors collectively contribute to the decision of many to seek new homes outside of the Golden State.

Top Cities People Moving To:

According to the study, the Myrtle Beach, SC/Wilmington, NC area is ranked the best place to move for the third consecutive year, favored for affordability and nature access.

SUGGESTED: These Southern California cities require six-figure incomes to afford rent

The majority of movers are heading to Sun Belt states, particularly in the Southeast, with North Carolina being the most popular state. Cities in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina largely dominated the list this year, echoing moving trends from recent years.