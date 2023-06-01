'House poor' homeowners live in these California cities

To the surprise of no one - several California cities dominated a recent list analyzing the top cities with the most "house poor" homeowners.

The Chamber of Commerce analyzed median household income and median monthly housing costs for over 9 million households in 170 most populous cities based on the U.S. Census Bureau's survey.

Cities from California and Florida dominated the list when it expanded to the top 30 cities. Fourteen cities from California and six from Florida were in the top 30 list.

Here's how California cities ranked on the list:

Los Angeles (#2): 48%

Palmdale (#7): 44%

Long Beach (#9): 43.5%

Oxnard (#10): 43.4%

Garden Grove (#11): 43.4%

One in five cost-burdened households had an income of less than $75,000.

The Chamber of Commerce considered households spending more than 30% of their income on housing as "house poor."

Along with monthly mortgage payments, other costs, such as property taxes, homeowners insurance, condominium costs, and utilities, were also added to the cost of housing.

SUGGESTED:

At the national level, more than a quarter of households (27.4%) of homeowners are "house poor," according to the report.

To see the full study, tap or click here.

