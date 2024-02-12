These 10 California pizzerias among America's best, according to Yelp

Pepperoni, cheese, vegetarian, meat lover's - the options really are endless when it comes to pizza.

California has 10 of the best, according to Yelp, which recently released its list of top 100 pizza parlors in the country, as chosen by Yelp Elites.

Taking the top spot in the Golden State is Los Angeles' very own Bestia, the Michelin-recognized hot spot known for its "exceptional" wood-fired pizzas and other Italian dishes.

"We ferment our dough for 3 days to develop a flavor that’s sweet and slightly sour," Executive Chef Ori Menashe told Yelp. "It creates a very tender and crispy texture." Pizza lovers mentioned how much they loved the Margherita and Gorgonzola pizzas.

Following closely was Mama D's Italian Kitchen in Newport Beach (#4). South Lake Tahoe's Base Camp Pizza Co. ranked fifth, while San Diego pizza parlor Cucina Urbana rounded out the top 10.

Other California pizzerias that made the list were: Bronx Pizza in San Diego (#13), Golden Boy Pizza in San Francisco (#15), Masa of Echo Park (#18), Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley (#20), Naples Ristorante E Bar in Anaheim (#22) and Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco (#32).

Pequod's Pizzeria in Chicago took the top spot overall for its caramelized-crust Chi-town deep dish pies.

"We call it pan pizza, but really, it’s just our pizza: a unique take on traditional Chicago pizza," General Manager Sean Asbra told Yelp. "It’s thick, with a soft bready center, a crispy bottom, and a caramelized cheese crust around the edge."

To get these results, restaurants were ranked by Yelp Elites on several factors including the number of five-star reviews each business had that were written by Yelp Elite Squad members.

To see the full list, tap or click here.

Did your favorite restaurant make the list?