These 3 California beaches named among best in world, new rankings show

Looking for one of the best beaches in the world to sink your toes in the sand while catching some rays?

Turns out you don't have to go too far if you want to visit one of the world's best beaches, as ranked by travel guidebook publisher Lonely Planet.

Three of the best beaches around the globe are in California, according to the newly-published "Best Beaches" book.

The three beaches to make the cut were: Venice Beach in Los Angeles (#4), El Matador State Beach in Malibu (#5) and Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur (#6).

The top spot in the new "Best Beaches" book is The Pass, located in New South Wales, Australia. According to Lonely Planet, it's known for a "right-hand point break that turns this stretch of pinkish-cream, pillowy-soft sand into a surer’s paradise."

Rio De Janeiro's popular Ipanema Beach ranked second, while Thailand's Ao Maya ranked third.

To see the full list of top beaches in the U.S., tap or click here.



