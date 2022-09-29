California Amber Alert teen saw her dad kill mom as she watched from father's truck

Authorities have revealed new information regarding Tuesday's shootout that killed a California 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert and her father.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Savanna Graziano was in the back of her father's pickup truck when he shot and killed her mother, Tracy Martinez, on Monday.

Her father, Anthony Graziano, allegedly took off from the shooting scene with Savanna Monday, triggering an Amber Alert for the teen girl.

Family members told investigators the couple was going through a divorce.

On Tuesday, both Anthony and Savanna Graziano were killed after the two were involved in a shootout with law enforcement on the 15 Freeway near Bear Valley Road in the Victorville/Hesperia area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-year-old at center of Amber Alert killed in shootout between deputies, suspect on 15 Freeway

Shortly before the shooting, Anthony Graziano led authorities on a chase early Tuesday morning, firing at officers multiple times, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus. Graziano's pickup truck eventually stopped on the freeway and a shootout ensued.

At one point during the shootout, Savanna Graziano exited the pickup truck wearing tactical gear and ran towards the deputies' direction, Dicus said in a press conference Tuesday. She was gunned down and was eventually pronounced dead.

An update released by Dicus Wednesday revealed Savanna Graziano also contributed to the shootout, allegedly firing at deputies before being shot to death.

In a previous report, Anthony Graziano had moved out of the family’s home a month or two ago, as the couple went through a divorce, Fontana Sgt. Christian Surgent told the AP. Savanna left with her father, while her younger brother stayed with their mother.

"Did she go willingly?" Surgent said. "Or was she actually abducted? We haven’t been able to prove that just yet."

But police say there is no indication she was with her father by force.

The AP contributed to this report.