California 7-year-old boy stabbed by adult brother with steak knife, police say

A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life in critical condition at the hospital after authorities said he was stabbed multiple times by his 24-year-old brother in South Whittier Thursday night.

An official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in just after 10 p.m. Someone reported a family disturbance and that someone had been stabbed at a home in the 9600 block of Ben Hur Avenue, near the intersection of Lambert Road and Mills Avenue.

The young victim was rushed to LA General Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition. The suspect was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated because he suffered injuries as his parents tried to separate the two.

It is believed the suspect was suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

Once the suspect is medically cleared, the LASD said he’ll be booked for assault with a deadly weapon. At this point, his name has not been released by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.