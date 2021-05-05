Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity on her bid for California governor: I’m an ‘outsider’ ‘in a race for solutions’

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity on her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall.

Jenner told Hannity on Wednesday that it was "not an easy decision" for her to enter the race but how she's always been a "fighter" and will take that spirit to the Golden State capital.

"I want to take that same fight, that same spirit, go to Sacramento, surround myself with some of the smartest people out there," Jenner explained. "I am an outsider. I understand that- smartest people out there because now I'm in a race for solutions. I need to find solutions to be able to turn this state around. I absolutely love this state. I'm a fighter. Always have been."

Jenner called out Newsom's "hypocrisy" after he was caught breaking his own administration's COVID guidelines while dining at the French Laundry as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's secret trip to the salon.

"What I see in Gavin Newsom is a politician up to some special interests, make his decisions as a politician in special interests and the hypocrisy that is going on right now. It's like there's one set of rules for Sacramento and there's another set of rules for everyone else," Jenner explained. "I'm really fighting against the hypocrisy that's been going on. He's been so bad on every issue. He's been bad on taxes… he's been horrible for business obviously. Companies are leaving left and right. 18,000 companies have left California. My friends are leaving California!"

She added, "I don't want to leave. Either I stay and fight or I get out of here."

Jenner previously described herself as a "compassionate disruptor," but has since shifted towards being a "thoughtful disruptor" who aims for "common sense." Regarding politics, she identified as being "on the Republican side" for conservative economic values but that she's been more socially "progressive" her entire life.

"People do need help. We need programs, but you cannot have social programs without an economy. It doesn't happen. You just don't have the finances to do it and that's what's been happening here in California," Jenner said. "I don't care- Honestly, I like everybody… I don't really care if you're a Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, vegetarian, it doesn't make a difference to me. I want solutions. If the Democrats are able to come up with great solutions, I am behind that 100 percent. Solutions to bring this state back and to give the power of this state back to the people and not to special interests in Gavin Newsom."

On immigration, Jenner suggested she would push to strip California's status as a sanctuary state and expressed her support for "the wall" but stressed that California is still a "compassionate state" for those already in the country illegally.

"I am all for the wall, I would secure the wall," Jenner said. "We can't have a state, we can't have a country without a secure wall. You have two questions here. One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate county, ok? We are a compassionate state. Some help, I mean, some people we're going to send back ok, no question about that. But I have met some of the greatest immigrants [in] our country."

Jenner also spoke about being a role model for the trans community.

"For me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people," Jenner said. "Trans issues, people struggle with big time. Our suicide rate is nine times higher than the general public. And for me to be a role model, for them, to be out there, I am running for governor of the state of California, who would ever thunk that? We've never even had a woman governor.

"But some are mad at you," Hannity told Jenner.

"That's that, I don't care. I move on," Jenner dismissed her critics.

Hannity's full sitdown with Jenner will air Wednesday, May 5th at 9PM/ET.

Jenner, a lifelong Republican, announced her bid for governor last month as millions of Californians pushed to remove Newsom from office triggering a recall election.

The transgender activist and former reality star has put together a team of prominent Republican operatives to advise the campaign, including 2016 and 2020 Trump presidential campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, a Trump White House and reelection campaign aide who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger's successful 2003 gubernatorial recall election victory.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Lee Ross, and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.