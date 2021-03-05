Campaign to recall Gov. Newsom gains traction; meet the Sherman Oaks leader behind the movement

The campaign effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom claims they have collected more than the 1.5 million signatures needed to put a recall question on the ballot.

The emerging leader in the movement is Angela Marsden, the owner of the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks. Months ago she posted a video on social media that went viral when she saw a movie catering setup happening right in front of her shuttered business.

Marsden says she is still angry and is using her passion to recall California’s governor.

RELATED: Sherman Oaks restaurant listed as plaintiff in lawsuit against Newsom over outdoor dining ban

"We are talking about a governor who has come in and ran our strict state to the ground," Marsden said to FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna.

On Friday she walked a box of signatures to the LA County Registrar’s Office.

Advertisement

"From the business end we employ 50% of the labor in California. And probably 75% of us won’t be open by the end of the year," she added.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner left Norwalk on Friday to deliver more boxes of signatures to the Orange County Registrar’s office flanked by recall supporters.

RELATED: Petition to recall California's governor nears 2M signatures

"The reason for doing it today is because it will get the registrar going on the verification process. They put out a report every month. We are expecting the next report will include these numbers and show that essentially we got all the signatures we need to qualify," Wagner said.

Meanwhile, Marsden drove to San Francisco to fire up the recall effort in Northern California.

"You can play a part in making change. Don’t have apathy don’t give up, go out and sign this recall, we’re going to hit it and we’re going to have a chance as people to hold these politicians accountable because they work for us," Marsden stated.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.