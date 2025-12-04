Prominent California farming mogul's wife found dead in Arizona amid divorce battle

The Brief Kerri Ann Abatti, the wife of a powerful Southern California farming mogul, was killed by a gunshot wound on November 20 in Pinetop, Arizona. The victim was found wounded by a family member inside her home near the Pinetop Country Club late that evening. A suspect is still being sought by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, which is asking the community for any information related to the incident.



A homicide investigation is underway in Arizona after the wife of a powerful Southern California farming mogul was found dead, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Kerri Ann Abatti, 59, was found dead on Nov. 20 in her home in Pinetop, Arizona.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

On Wednesday night, the Navajo County Sheriff's office confirmed she died from a gunshot wound and said they are continuing to investigate the death as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said they believe there is no current threat to the community.

The Imperial Valley Press reports that on December 2, investigators served multiple warrants at a property connected to the Abatti family.

The home of Michael Abatti, 63, the husband of Kerri Ann and owner of Abatti Farms in El Centro, was searched along with camping trailers and vehicles that reportedly belonged to the family.

According to the sheriff’s office, these warrants stem from evidence uncovered in the Arizona home.

What we don't know:

Information on a suspect or suspects involved was not released.

Dig deeper:

According to the "Arizona Republic," the couple was in the middle of a divorce during Kerri Ann's fatal shooting.

Besides farming, Michael worked in the energy industry, winning publicly funded energy contracts through the area's irrigation board.

According to a 2018 profile in the "Desert Sun," his ancestors settled in the Imperial Valley area of California over a century ago.

Together, the couple has donated tens of thousands of dollars to San Diego University, which offers a scholarship named after them at its Imperial Valley campus, according to the Imperial Valley Press.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office continues to gather information and asked the community for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 928-524-4050.