South LA teen killed in backyard fireworks explosion

The Brief A South LA teen was killed following what authorities are calling a fireworks accident on Wednesday night. The device in question is illegal under state law. A bomb squad was called to assist with the investigation of the remaining fireworks and debris.



A South Los Angeles teen was killed Wednesday night after a fireworks device exploded in the backyard of a home, authorities said.

What we know:

Los Angeles City officers and paramedics were called to a home on 84th Street near Figueroa Street in South LA’s Vermont Knolls neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3. Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke coming from the yard of the home.

Arriving first responders found a 17-year-old with critical injuries. The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

More details on the possible homemade firework

Investigators continue working to confirm exactly what caused the blast, but the Los Angeles Police Department said early indications point to a malfunctioning homemade or high-powered firework.

A box labeled "Cash Game 357" was discovered at the scene, which is a 357-shot aerial firework "cake" or "repeater" known for producing a long, continuous display of aerial effects.

In addition, the device in question is classified as dangerous and illegal under state law.

A bomb squad was called to assist with the investigation of the remaining fireworks and debris.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the bomb squad conducted a controlled detonation after additional explosive materials were found on the property.

‘It’s tragic'

What they're saying:

"I was preparing for bed and then I heard a couple of loud noise, and I thought it probably was a gunshot and then I thought I heard it to be fireworks," said Vermont Knolls resident Charles Parker who heard the blast one block over. "And then I just, you know, turned over because in this neighborhood I usually hear a lot of that. It's tragic. It's tragic because I'm 71, so I've gotten to live a long time and for a 17-year-old not be here any longer because of negligence is kinda like sad."

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the device involved was a standard aerial firework, a modified version, or a completely homemade explosive. The exact cause of the blast remains under investigation.