Palisades Charter HS baseball team searching for field to call home nearly a year after wildfires

The Palisades Charter High School baseball team is still battling the aftermath of the January wildfires as many athletes who lost their homes are searching for a new home field for the 2026 season.

Nearly one year after the devastating wildfires, many on the Palisades Charter High School Baseball team, including Jett Teegardin, look to the mound for motivation.

"I feel that is my favorite thing because it helps you forget about everything. When you’re surrounded by a group of people, whether it’s baseball or your friends or whoever, it helps you get your mind off everything," he said.

The senior pitcher is one of a handful on the team who lost their family home in the Pacific Palisades.

"I had a village there, I had my house, my school, so it’s very weird when all that is taken away from you," he explained.

Now he says he and his teammates are also looking for a new field to call home and they played the 2025 season on the road.

He says their former field was paved over to make space for temporary classrooms while the high school rebuilds.

"We had to do our best to provide a spark of hope for this community that was just devastated," said teammate Caleb Gitlin.

"Definitely a lot of uncertainty, sometimes we were scheduled to play at one field and it would switch three different times in a span of five hours," said Caleb.

While the team lost jerseys, gear and equipment, it's the homefield advantage that's the hardest to replace.

"People at the school come and show up to the games, that’s definitely something we weren’t able to have last year as every game was away," said Jett. "It's just a different environment when you have so many people come out to support you."

Now the team is raising funds in hopes that the community will help them secure and renovate a field for this upcoming season.

"It would save a lot of time and money that's for sure, between the money that we spend on fields, gas, and equipment, it's a lot," said head coach Jordan Myrow.

Jett says it will also give future athletes at Palisades Charter High School a chance to feel at home again.

"Having a home field would be awesome especially for the freshmen that just came in," said Jett. I want them to experience what I experienced. It's such a special feeling having a culture being built around a baseball field."

Click here if you'd like to donate and for more information.

