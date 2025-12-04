Disneyland announces major change to Magic Key program

The Brief Disneyland is replacing the Enchant Magic Key Pass with a new $999 Explore Key Pass, effective January 13, 2026. The new Explore Pass allows park admission on select seasonal dates, including summer weekdays, and holds up to four park reservations. Existing Enchant Key holders can keep their passes until expiration and will have the option to renew into the new Explore Key or another available pass.



Heads up, Disney aficionados!

Disneyland just announced some major changes to its popular Magic Key program coming in 2026.

New Enchant Key

What we know:

Disneyland is making a change to its four-tiered annual pass system by retiring the existing Enchant Key and replacing it with the new Explore Key, which will cost $999.

Starting January 13, the Enchant Key will no longer be retired and will no longer be available for renewal.

The Enchant Key will be replaced by the new Explore Key, which adds admission on certain summer weekdays that were previously blocked out.

The Explore key will sell for $999.

If you’re currently an Enchant Key holder, you can keep using your pass until it expires. When it’s time to renew, you'll have the option to renew to a different pass type.

Magic Key Tiers

By the numbers:

Disneyland's Magic Key program currently offers four tiers with the following prices and benefits:

Inspire Key

$1,899

Includes all but 10 days around Christmas

Free parking

25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass

15% off select dining

20% off select merchandise

Believe Key

$1,474

Blocks out holidays, two weeks at Christmas, spring break, and weekends during Halloween time and holidays

50% discount on parking

25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass

10% off select dining

10% off select merchandise

Enchant Key [retiring]

$974

Also blocks out weekdays during the summer

25% off Toy Story parking

25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass

10% off select dining

10% off select merchandise

Imagine Key

$599

For Southern California residents only

Blocks out all weekends, the summer, and holidays

25% off Toy Story parking

25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass

10% off select dining

10% off select merchandise

When To Buy

Timeline:

The Inspire and Believe Keys are currently on sale.

The new Explore Key and the Imagine Key will go back on sale on January 13, no earlier than 9 a.m. PST.

The backstory:

This is the second time that Disneyland has changed its Magic Key tiers.

Disneyland previously retired its top-tier Dream Key, which had no blockout dates, in August 2022, after a passholder lawsuit over reservations. Disneyland introduced the Inspire key at that time.

What you can do:

For more information, visit Disneyland's website.