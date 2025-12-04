Disneyland announces major change to Magic Key program
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Heads up, Disney aficionados!
Disneyland just announced some major changes to its popular Magic Key program coming in 2026.
New Enchant Key
What we know:
Disneyland is making a change to its four-tiered annual pass system by retiring the existing Enchant Key and replacing it with the new Explore Key, which will cost $999.
Starting January 13, the Enchant Key will no longer be retired and will no longer be available for renewal.
The Enchant Key will be replaced by the new Explore Key, which adds admission on certain summer weekdays that were previously blocked out.
The Explore key will sell for $999.
If you’re currently an Enchant Key holder, you can keep using your pass until it expires. When it’s time to renew, you'll have the option to renew to a different pass type.
Magic Key Tiers
By the numbers:
Disneyland's Magic Key program currently offers four tiers with the following prices and benefits:
Inspire Key
- $1,899
- Includes all but 10 days around Christmas
- Free parking
- 25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass
- 15% off select dining
- 20% off select merchandise
Believe Key
- $1,474
- Blocks out holidays, two weeks at Christmas, spring break, and weekends during Halloween time and holidays
- 50% discount on parking
- 25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass
- 10% off select dining
- 10% off select merchandise
Enchant Key [retiring]
- $974
- Also blocks out weekdays during the summer
- 25% off Toy Story parking
- 25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass
- 10% off select dining
- 10% off select merchandise
Imagine Key
- $599
- For Southern California residents only
- Blocks out all weekends, the summer, and holidays
- 25% off Toy Story parking
- 25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass
- 10% off select dining
- 10% off select merchandise
When To Buy
Timeline:
The Inspire and Believe Keys are currently on sale.
The new Explore Key and the Imagine Key will go back on sale on January 13, no earlier than 9 a.m. PST.
The backstory:
This is the second time that Disneyland has changed its Magic Key tiers.
Disneyland previously retired its top-tier Dream Key, which had no blockout dates, in August 2022, after a passholder lawsuit over reservations. Disneyland introduced the Inspire key at that time.
What you can do:
For more information, visit Disneyland's website.
