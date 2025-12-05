San Bernardino hit-and-run suspect arrested after infant, toddler seriously injured
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man was arrested for a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured two young children.
What we know:
According to the San Bernardino Police Department, on Dec. 1 just before 5:30 p.m., two women with six children were crossing Arrowhead Avenue, near West 27th Street, when a speeding vehicle struck two of the kids, a three-year-old and a three-month-old, who was in a stroller.
Due to the impact of the crash, the three-year-old was thrown to the ground and the vehicle dragged the stroller with the infant over 350 feet, the police department said.
After the accident, the driver drove around the stroller attempting to dislodge it before fleeing away.
Both kids were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to a GoFundMe, the family was walking home after visiting a friend.
"As their aunt, watching my brother and Karina endure this unimaginable pain is heartbreaking. No parent should ever have to stand beside their child’s hospital bed and wonder what tomorrow will bring. Their lives were changed in an instant, and the emotional, physical, and financial toll is overwhelming," the GoFundMe read.
Suspect arrested
The suspect was arrested a few days later after traffic detectives received information from a community member.
On Dec. 5, around 4 a.m., officers saw the suspect, 27-year-old Chester Lamont Gordon, driving out of his garage and conducted a traffic stop. He was then taken into custody and arrested for felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.
The Source: Information for this story came from the San Bernardino Police Department and a GoFundMe account.