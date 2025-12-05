San Bernardino hit-and-run suspect arrested after infant, toddler seriously injured

The Brief A 27-year-old man was arrested following a hit-and-run crash that injured a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. The infant, who was in a stroller, was dragged over 350 feet. The suspect was arrested after police received a tip from the community.



A man was arrested for a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured two young children.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, on Dec. 1 just before 5:30 p.m., two women with six children were crossing Arrowhead Avenue, near West 27th Street, when a speeding vehicle struck two of the kids, a three-year-old and a three-month-old, who was in a stroller.

Due to the impact of the crash, the three-year-old was thrown to the ground and the vehicle dragged the stroller with the infant over 350 feet, the police department said.

After the accident, the driver drove around the stroller attempting to dislodge it before fleeing away.

Both kids were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe, the family was walking home after visiting a friend.

"As their aunt, watching my brother and Karina endure this unimaginable pain is heartbreaking. No parent should ever have to stand beside their child’s hospital bed and wonder what tomorrow will bring. Their lives were changed in an instant, and the emotional, physical, and financial toll is overwhelming," the GoFundMe read.

Suspect arrested

The suspect was arrested a few days later after traffic detectives received information from a community member.

On Dec. 5, around 4 a.m., officers saw the suspect, 27-year-old Chester Lamont Gordon, driving out of his garage and conducted a traffic stop. He was then taken into custody and arrested for felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.