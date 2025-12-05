San Fernando coffee shop defaced with anti-MAGA graffiti

The Brief The owners of San Fernando Coffee Company were surprised to see their business vandalized. The words "MAGA" and "GTFO!" were spray-painted over their menu.



Vandals defaced a San Fernando coffee business overnight, scrawling a derogatory term on the business.

For both the employees and the owners, seeing their business vandalized came as a complete shock.

What they're saying:

In black spray paint, someone tagged the windows of The San Fernando Coffee Company on Thursday with the words "MAGA" and "GTFO!"

Employee Jonathan Aquino couldn’t understand why.

"It was very confusing because number one: it’s not true, and number two: it came out of nowhere. They started attacking my boss from nothing," Aquino said.

Angel Nuñez is the co-owner of the small coffee business that has been operating for the past two years.

"To quickly assume we belong to a certain belief or certain demographic that goes against the people that we serve in this community is completely false," Nuñez stated.

The vandalism happened just one day after a local business posted on social media: "I’m actually not a big coffee drinker, even less so if the owner is MAGA, following a Trump merch page." Nuñez said his business partner does follow the pages mentioned, but he also follows a lot of businesses online.

"One account was like a Trump merch store and the other is our neighbor here who has been an outed Trump supporter, but we’ve known him for over 20 years at this point, there’s more of a connection then just who he supports and what he believes in politically," he added.

For customers who are simply coming in for their coffee or matcha, the feeling is the same… whatever the motive, vandalism is simply unacceptable.

"Honestly, its kind of sad. I feel our community is always getting vandalized," said customer Alex Rangl.

We’re very thankful for those who support us. We wouldn’t be here without all of you and everyone’s support. So we will continue to double down and show up for the community," Nuñez said.

There are security cameras on-site but unfortunately, they weren’t working when the vandalism took place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Fernando Police Department.