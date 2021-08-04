Business owner: Proposed vaccine passport requirement would be 'devastating' for Los Angeles

"We have to put this behind us," says Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez.

Martinez and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell discussed the next step in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in our area. Their proposed solution comes in a form of a vaccine passport.

The proposed plan calls for Angelenos to show proof that they've had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before entering the following establishments:

Restaurants

Bars

Gyms

Movie theaters

Entertainment venues, like Dodger Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl.

Retail stores

Martinez explained retail establishments include malls and clothing stores. The City Council President acknowledges that department stores like Kohl's, Nordstrom or Macy's would be impacted by the proposed rule since they count as indoor spaces. She also said rideshares like Uber or Lyft could also be impacted due to the enclosed nature of the service.

"It could and I think it would be the right thing to do and I think it would the right thing for those companies to do… to mandate it," Martinez adds.

Los Angeles City Attorney Michael Feuer has a different approach.

Feuer tells FOX 11, "What I have called for as a region-wide measure which is a little different than what the city council called for."

Feuer wants to see Los Angeles County take broader action and has sent a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asking them to support a regional approach to "proof of vaccinations."

He has recommended some fewer places but his request to county officials would include restaurants, bars, gyms, indoor entertainment venues where performances are happening.

Says Feuer, "The kinds of activities that are optional for people in our society. These are steps that ought to be taken to encourage people who want to fully participate in our society to get the vaccine and to honor the fact that those who’ve gotten vaccinated followed public health advice as effectively as possible."

To Angela Marsden, "I think it will be devastating for Los Angeles."

Marsden owns Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks. She doesn’t like either idea.

To her it's discriminatory but she’s worried about enforcement.

Asks Marsden, "Will we become the police? I can’t even get the police to come out and remove the homeless right now so I’ve got to question if your vaccine card is real. I’ve got to tell someone they’re not allowed to come in. Am I supposed to hire a vaccine enforcer which cost me more money to sit by the door and hope that somebody doesn’t go irate?"

These are proposals. There’s more to come on both ideas.