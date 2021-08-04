Los Angeles considers requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, indoor sporting events

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced a motion Wednesday that would require eligible Angelenos to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and concert venues.

Some other included businesses include spas, stadiums, and movie theaters. If approved, it would direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance with a report on how businesses can comply with the measure.

A number of restaurants and bars throughout Southland are requiring patrons to show proof of being fully vaccinated or having a timely negative COVID-19 test for entry for the safety of its employees and customers.

A similar mandate was announced in New York City Tuesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they are finalizing the details and enforcement is set to begin Sept. 13.

The legislation also comes as the delta variant continues to surge in the populous Southern California city.

"Enough is enough already," said Council President Martinez in a press release. "Hospital workers are exhausted, moms who have put aside their careers are tired, and our kids cannot afford the loss of another school year. We have three vaccines that work and are readily available, so what’s it going to take? Our kids are about to return to school and the unvaccinated are putting their lives at risk every day. Ask your questions, talk to your doctor, and get the vaccine. Let’s put this behind us."

