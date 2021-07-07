California mandates vaccines for all health care workers by Sept. 30
California Department of Public Health announced all workers in health care settings must be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021.
Delta plus variant: What it is and how it differs from other coronavirus strains
Everything you should know about the new delta plus variant and how it differs from previous mutations.
Delta variant accounts for 93% of US COVID-19 cases, CDC estimates
CDC data shows the delta variant makes up 83.4% of COVID cases in the United States. But when combined with its sublineages, that number grows to 93.4%.
COVID-19 Delta variant and kids: Protecting children who aren’t old enough to get vaccinated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone who can -- to get vaccinated. But what about children who aren’t yet eligible? Here's what we know.
COVID-19 Delta variant symptoms: What we know and what to look for
Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about the Delta variant, its symptoms, characteristics and other things to watch for.
Business owner: Proposed vaccine passport requirement would be 'devastating' for Los Angeles
The city's council president calls the move necessary, but for a local business owner, she says the proposed proof of vaccine mandate could be "devastating" for Los Angeles.
Home Depot requires employees to wear masks, will offer masks to customers
Home Depot will require all employees contractors and vendors to wear masks inside their stores, distribution centers, office locations and customer homes.
Delta COVID-19 variant is 'way more dangerous' than original strain, expert says
The delta variant may also progress quicker in hospitalized patients, one expert said.
CDC: Less than 1% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases led to hospitalization or death
Recent data from the CDC shows that less than 1% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases have led to hospitalization — and the percentage is even smaller for breakthrough COVID-19 cases that led to to death.
US hits vaccine milestone as 70% of US adults now have at least 1 dose
The CDC says 70% of American adults have now received at least one vaccine dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the country faces a new surge fueled by the delta variant.
As delta variant surges, Fauci warns more 'pain and suffering' ahead
The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning that more “pain and suffering” is ahead as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated.
74% of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts outbreak involved fully vaccinated people, CDC says
New data collected by the CDC shows the bulk of a COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts involved fully vaccinated people. But officials caution the public against drawing the wrong conclusion based on these findings.
COVID-19 delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, CDC internal docs warn
Internal CDC documents state that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions.
Ventura County urging, not requiring, residents to mask up indoors amid Delta variant spread
Health officials with Ventura County are urging, but not requiring, its residents to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
LA County reports 10th day in a row of 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases as concerns over Delta variant rise
Sunday marked the 10th day in a row where Los Angeles County reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.
Fauci says all 3 COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant
The delta variant is spreading in the U.S., particularly in areas with low vaccination rates, and has become the most dominant strain in the country.
Delta variant now most common COVID-19 strain, CDC prediction suggests
The delta variant has likely surpassed the alpha variant as the most common linage of COVID-19 in the United States, according to CDC data.