Bryce James, LeBron James’ youngest son, announces academy move

After months of speculation, Bryce James, the youngest son of all-time NBA leading scorer LeBron James, officially confirmed where he’ll attend school after transferring from Chatsworth’s Sierra Canyon.

The high school junior announced on Instagram he will attend Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, which is welcoming news for the program that won the CIF Division I Regional Championship last season. Matt Sargeant will return as the head coach of the men’s varsity basketball team at the academy.

The private Catholic college preparatory school is co-ed and according to its website, tuition for 9th – 11th graders is $21,950 and costs $22,450 for seniors.

Head coach Matt Sargeant of Notre Dame holds up the championship trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Granada 67-58 to win the boys basketball CIF State Division I championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, M Expand

James’ announcement comes months after it was believed the 16-year-old would transfer to Studio City’s Campbell Hall, following the footsteps of Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday.

LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James and Bronny James at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

It’s been quite the summer for the James family. LeBron announced at the ESPY Awards he plans to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for his 21st season and Bronny James, a freshman at the University of Southern California, continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during a morning practice.

Some notable alumni at Notre Dame include Giancarlo Stanton, Rami Malek, Jack McDowell, Dave Navarro, Rachel Bilson, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Lily Aldridge.