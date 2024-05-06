Box truck strikes, kills Caltrans construction worker on 71 Freeway in Chino

One person is dead after a box truck crashed into a group of construction workers before going off the side of the 71 Freeway in Chino Monday, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the freeway just past Euclid, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It's unclear what led up to that box truck striking the workers; the investigation remains ongoing.

The Caltrans construction worker who was killed was not immediately identified.

At this time the northbound 71 Freeway is down to one lane, with major delays being reported all the way out to the 91 Freeway.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.