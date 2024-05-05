Ed Sheeran visits In-N-Out Burger after LA show

Well this sure isn't something you see everyday!

Ed Sheeran capped off a truly Southern California evening at Dodger Stadium with a stop at In-N-Out Burger, where he took pictures with staff and was even seen "working" behind the counter.

The "Shape of You" singer posted a video on Instagram Thursday with the caption "after show burger life."

He's heard chanting "double-double" on his way in and ordering his animal-style burger. Sheeran also took selfies with employees and called out a few order numbers from behind the counter before leaving.

Sheeran was in town to perform at the LA Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala.

The Grammy winner is just one of many celebs pictured enjoying In-N-Out's signature burger and fries after some star-studded events. Earlier this year, Jamie Lee Curtis indulged in In-N-Out after presenting at the Oscars, while Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti was seen at the In-N-Out in Westwood with his trophy in tow.

Sheeran heads to the Bay Area later this month to headline the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.



