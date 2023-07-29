Bronny James seen playing piano days after cardiac arrest: ‘We’re here right with you’

Bronny James continues to make strides on the road to recovery.

On Saturday morning, LeBron James posted a heartwarming video of his son, Bronny, that showcases his son has musical talent, in addition to being a student-athlete.

The Instagram video shows Bronny James playing a smooth melody on the piano. The camera then pans to Bronny’s younger siblings Bryce and Zhuri as LeBron says "A man of many talents," and Bryce jokes, "I can do that."

The video post comes just five days after the University of Southern California freshman collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the Galen Center Monday morning. He was rushed to the hospital and treated in the ICU before he was stabilized.

The 18-year-old was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday and he continues to recover at home.

The McDonald's All-American became the first member of the James family to attend college after the highly sought-after recruit announced his commitment to USC in May.

