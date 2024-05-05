Man lands on FBI's Most Wanted list for LA County fatal shooting

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Cesar Villareal, who is wanted in connection with a 2010 murder in Los Angeles County.

According to the FBI, Villareal was charged with murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on June 11, less than a month after the May 21 fatal shooting of the victim and the attempted murder of another man.

Authorities said Villareal may be accompanied by longtime companion Obdulia Medina, who is not a fugitive, authorities clarified. The two may also be traveling with Medina's daughter Aileen Cecille Rey Diaz.

It's also possible that Villareal and Medina's daughter, 18-year-old Ahtziri Citlalli Villareal-Medina may be with the, officials said.

Villarreal is believed to be in Mexico. He has previously lived in Baldwin Park and may have ties to Oregon.

He also goes by several nicknames, including "Moreno", "Rat", "Black Boy", "Little Black Boy", Cesar Garcia, and Cesar Moreno.

Villareal has scars on his back and left ankle. He has a tattoo of red lips and the word "Ofelia" on his left breast. Villareal is fully tattooed from above his right breat and around to his back, and on his left and right legs below the knees.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs between 160 and 165 lbs. and 5'6" to 5'7."

Authorities said Villareal should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.



