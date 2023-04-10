Brad Pitt buys $5.5M Los Feliz home from Getty oil heiress: report

Actor Brad Pitt and oil heiress Aileen Getty are swapping mansions.

The Oscar-winning actor recently offloaded his $33 million Hollywood Hills estate - sold to him by Elvira - to Getty, who in turn sold her mid-century modern Los Feliz home to him for a cool $5.5 million, Dirt reports. Getty had previously bought the home for $4.1 million from Maroon 5's James Valentine in 2019.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Brad Pitt on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

According to Dirt, Pitt's new home was built in 1960 by architect Neil M. Johnson. It's known as the Steel House due to its construction from steel and glass. The 2,092-square-foot, L-shaped home sits on a .29-acre property and features three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.

Other amenities include tropical landscaping, a terrace, redwood hot tub, freestanding sauna building and two guest rooms.

It's a bit of a "downsize" from the 6,700-square-foot mansion Pitt just sold to Getty. It was the LA home he shared with ex Angelina Jolie and their six children until they parted ways in 2016.

This Los Feliz home will reportedly not be Pitt's main residence, however, as the actor is rumored to be moving up to Carmel where he paid $40 million for the landmark D.L. James house last year. Hanging over the bluffs in the Carmel Highlands, the sandstone Mediterranean castle was built a century ago by famed architect Charles Greene to resemble Tintagel in Cornwall, England — the medieval fortress where King Arthur was conceived, as legend has it.

Getty, a philanthropist who was born in LA but raised in Italy, is the granddaughter of industrialist J. Paul Getty.