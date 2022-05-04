All clear given after bomb squad responds to reports of suspicious item near LAX
LOS ANGELES - Police have given the all-clear after they responded to reports of a suspicious item near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
Reports came in about a suspicious item at the Qantas Freight building at 6555 W. Imperial Highway around 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, according to preliminary info from the Los Angeles Airport Police Division.
As a result, the on-ramp to the eastbound 105 Freeway was shut down. Additionally, traffic was blocked at Atlantic and Aviation Boulevard, Imperial and Imperial Terminal Way and eastbound at Imperial Highway and Main Street.
Around 7 p.m. police determined that the suspicious item was not dangerous.
All roads are expected to reopen shortly.