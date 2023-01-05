‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California

Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies.

Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb cyclone and a "Pineapple Express."

By Wednesday evening, the brutal storm became deadly after a baby in Sonoma County died after a tree fell onto their family’s Occidental home. Now, that storm continues to move south.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday to protect Californians by supporting emergency relief efforts and essentially keeping an "all hands on deck," mentality.

Numerous weather alerts were in effect Thursday, including a Winter Storm Warning, High Surf Advisory and a High Wind Warning. In fact, the surf could reach the highest it's been in 15 years.

In addition, officials ordered evacuation warnings for residents in the Bobcat and Fish Fire burn scar areas as a precaution due to possible flooding and debris flows.

Below is what is expected across SoCal on Thursday.

Los Angeles County

Angelenos can expect more showers through 10 a.m. and a thunderstorm is possible between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In terms of weather alerts, a flood watch is in effect through 6 p.m., a wind advisory remains in place until 10 a.m., and a flood advisory expires at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

For the bulk of Southland, rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday equate from about half an inch to three inches county-wide. Woodland Hills was one of the heaviest hit areas, getting 2.96 inches. Meanwhile, it stayed relatively dry in the Antelope Valley with Lancaster getting just .05 inches.

In the City of Industry, two people became stuck after a car dangled over a wash on Wednesday.

Thankfully, the two women trapped inside were rescued.

With a Flood Advisory in place, more rain, an estimated two to four inches, is expected through Thursday afternoon.

For the mountain communities, snow levels will stay about 7,000 feet, but will lower to about 5,500 feet by Thursday afternoon.

Inland Empire

In the Inland Empire, heavy rain and strong winds are expected throughout the day, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the valleys and mountain communities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 4 p.m. Thursday. The watch implies to cities including Rancho Cucamonga, Moreno Valley, Riverside, Fontana, Big Bear City, Wrightwood, and Corona.

Thursday morning brings a mix of rain and snow showers and by 1 p.m., it will become all snow. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible, according to the NWS. In addition, wind gusts are expected up to 30 mph.

Orange County

Orange County has numerous weather advisories in place Thursday including a coastal flood advisory, a high surf advisory, and a wind advisory.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Orange County coastal and inland empires, as well as the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills. This includes the cities of Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, Orange, Garden Grove, Fullerton, and Huntington Beach.

Unstable cliffs loom over the PCH in Dana Point. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It will also be a windy day, with wind gusts having the potential to reach 40 mph.

Ventura County

Visitors packed up and moved out of the Ventura Beach RV Resort after an evacuation warning was issued along the coast. Boat owners were asked to make secure their vessels were secure as the storm packed roaring winds at the marina.

The Ventura County mountains were soaked as the NWS recorded a combined 4.57 inches of rain at Old Man Mountain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Ventura County, the brunt of the storm has passed. A Flood Advisory remains in place through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, while a coastal flood advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. Friday.

The storm is expected to taper off by Friday before another series of storms are expected to hit the area next week.



