Bomb cyclone triggers High Surf alerts across SoCal

A dangerous bomb cyclone wreaking havoc on Southern California is triggering dangerous surf and ocean conditions over the next few days, possibly delivering the largest westerly swell in more than 15 years.

Stormy conditions began overnight, with steep seas peaking between 12 and 25 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The surf is expected to peak Thursday at the largest west-facing shores, forecasters said. The Central Coast and Ventura County could reach 12 to 22 feet, while Los Angeles and south Santa Barbara County could reach 8 to 12 feet.

Possible breaking waves with dangerous rip currents at Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor entrances are also in the forecast.

Flooding and damage to local piers, beach roads, and parking lots is possible, officials said.

At last check, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, the Malibu coast, and Los Angeles County beaches.

People are advised to stay out of the water due to these dangerous surf conditions.